INDEPENDENCE – Students in grades 7-12 of the Independence Community School District (ICSD) will return to traditional, on-site learning following the Christmas break on Monday, January 4, after operating under the hybrid model since the middle of September.
According to a letter sent out by Superintendent Russell Reiter on December 16, “Students who are currently 100 percent remote may continue but will need to notify the school of their desire to continue for the second semester, which begins on January 18, 2021. Per our return-to-learn on-site plan, families will enroll for remote learning for a nine-week period. Decisions for reentry to on-site learning prior to the completion of the nine-week period will be made on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the building principal.”
At the monthly board of education meeting on Monday, December 21, Reiter and Erin Burmeister, director of school improvement talked about the process for making this decision.
Reiter said, “When we initiated the hybrid model back in September, the positivity rate was almost 25 percent. We are around 10 now.”
[On Wednesday, December 23, the 14-day rolling positivity rate in Buchanan County was 9.4 percent.]
Reiter talked about a survey sent out to parents and teachers on returning to the on-site model. The feedback suggested that parents and teachers say their children/students are struggling, and that the kids want to come back.
“We have the protocols and mitigation strategies in place to return everyone on-site on January 4,” Reiter said. “We’ve been watching the data. We’ll look where we are after those two weeks [before the start of the new semester on January 18]. We want kids to have this opportunity to finish the semester strong. It’s a balance, and I’ve struggled to know what the right answer is.
“If parents so choose, they can keep their kids at home the last two weeks of the semester before deciding what to do. Only three students/staff members are out now due to positive tests, and the quarantine numbers are way down,” he added. “As long as kids wear masks, it’s less of a struggle with the social distancing issue. We continue to reevaluate the situation, and will watch the rest of this semester, and the start of the new one. If we need to pull the trigger again [on the hybrid model or 100 percent remote learning], we will. We will do what is needed for the safety and health of our students and staff.”
In the letter that Reiter sent out, he noted that there were several factors taken into consideration in making this decision.
- Changes to the quarantine rules, established and supported by Buchanan County Public Health, no longer mandate both individuals need to be quarantined if both parties are wearing a mask properly.
- Public health announced new quarantine rules that reduced the 14-day quarantine period to 10 days or less.
- The county’s positivity rate continues to trend downward and is now below 15 percent [as of December 16] for the first time in months.
- The need to provide as much on-site instruction prior to the end of the first semester.
Eric Smith, school board president, said that he’s glad that the district didn’t go back and forth with hybrid/remote learning multiple times like many districts have done.
“I appreciate that we didn’t have to ‘pull the trigger’ every two weeks and impact families,” Smith said.
Burmeister found the silver lining in the situation.
“One thing we know is that all three plans [onsite, hybrid, and remote] work. Not all schools can say that. As a parent, I understand the frustration. We need to keep doing what we’re doing to keep kids healthy and in school.”
Board member Gina Trimble asked Reiter if there is a known timeline for COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers and staff. Reiter said that those individuals are part of Tier 2 of the vaccination plan laid out by the government, and that a date has not yet been shared with him or his staff.