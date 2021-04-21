Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

American Legion and Boubin

Boubin Tire & Automotive employees and veterans of American Legion Post 30 at the check presentation (from left) were Chad Roth, JR McManigle, Trever Brown, Ryan Sebetka, Dan Hosch (accepting the check), Larry Craney (presenting check), Paul Beyer, Robert Hughes Sr, Second Vice Commander Richard Dillon, Roger Allen, Sgt-At-Arms David M. Smock, Denny Vaughn, Carl Scharff, Adjutant Kermit Abshire, Monk Hemmer, and Commander Robert S. Hocken.

INDEPENDENCE – American Legion Post 30 selected Boubin Tire & Automotive as the first $100 award winner in its business of the month contest.

The designated business is selected from a pool of suggestions from Post 30 members. After receiving the $100, that business will hold its own drawing and award the winner a $100 credit toward its products and services.

According to Post rules, the business can only be selected once in a 12-month period. The business nominated must be located in the area covered by Post 30 (Independence and Rowley).

For more information, contact Post 30 Commander Bob Hocken at 319-361-7591.

