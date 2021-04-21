INDEPENDENCE – American Legion Post 30 selected Boubin Tire & Automotive as the first $100 award winner in its business of the month contest.
The designated business is selected from a pool of suggestions from Post 30 members. After receiving the $100, that business will hold its own drawing and award the winner a $100 credit toward its products and services.
According to Post rules, the business can only be selected once in a 12-month period. The business nominated must be located in the area covered by Post 30 (Independence and Rowley).
For more information, contact Post 30 Commander Bob Hocken at 319-361-7591.