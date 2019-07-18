With the summer temperatures raising to dangerous levels, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is offering some relief for older individuals.
“Older individuals can be particularly susceptible to the dangerous effects of extreme heat and humidity,” stated Donna Harvey, NEI3A CEO. “We are encouraging everyone to check on their elderly family members and neighbors, and if they need a fan to help keep cool, please contact our agency.”
To find out more details about getting a fan, please contact call NEI3A’s LifeLong Links line toll-free at 1-866-468-7887. Supplies are limited. If you would like to donate money to help purchase additional fans for seniors in Northeast Iowa, visit http://www.nei3a.org/support-nei3a/. Arrangements can be made to drop a requested fan at the Buchanan County Senior Center in Independence.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa and is a one of six Area Agencies on Aging in Iowa. With a mission of empowering older individuals to age with dignity and independence, NEI3A strives to improve the lives of older Iowans, their caregivers and their communities by providing information, services and supports to enable aging at home. For more information visit www.nei3a.org.