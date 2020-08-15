BRANDON – Diana Conrad claims she is not an artist. She’s just “crafty.”
Conrad is in the middle of creating a community mural on the city shed at Brandon City Park. She credits the design idea to a friend of hers in California. The mural consists of a tree and has handprints of area residents as leaves. There also a few pairs of baby footprints.
In addition, the town slogan, “Brandon – A little town we are proud to call home,” is featured on another panel. The slogan is credited to the late Ruth Sweet. Her daughters, Stacy Nabholz and Susie Albert, added their prints alongside their mother’s name as a loving tribute.
The mural was made possible by the Brandon City Council approving the idea and paying for the white paint used in the first layer, and a $250 donation from Carol Smith for the color paint.
Tony Clark painted the white base layer, then Conrad came in to paint the slogan, tree, and landscape. The call went out for the community to help add the “leaves” to it.
There is plenty of room for more prints. Conrad will be at the park tomorrow, Sunday, August 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a variety of paint and a couple of buckets to wash up afterward.
Other days will be scheduled.
