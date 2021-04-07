BRANDON – The Brandon Area Community Club (BACC) held an Easter egg hunt on Friday, April 2, in the Brandon City Park. Organizers like to schedule the event on Good Friday because schools are out and many family members have the day off as well.
The eggs were spread out in four areas based on age: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Candy and prizes were donated by local businesses, organizations, and BACC members. Some of the top prizes included three large bunnies, $1 coins, Dairy Queen coupons, stuffed animals, and (of course) candy.
The Easter Bunny was also there to greet the participants.
“It was a really good turnout,” said Theresa Stacy, one of the organizers.