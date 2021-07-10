BRANDON/LAMONT – Due to this year’s RAGBRAI route, on Monday, July 26, the mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street.
The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont on July 26 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month.