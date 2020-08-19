INDEPENDENCE – Last month, the Brandon City Council discussed the possibility of annexing land to grow the city. As part of the process, Mayor Guy Stacy contacted Buchanan County Economic Development (BCED), and Lisa Kremer, BCED director, discussed the proposal with the Buchanan County Supervisors at their regular meeting on Monday.
The plan is to annex approximately 65 acres of farmland currently owned by Robert Sloan. The land is a triangle-shaped property located along 330th Street to the south and Interstate 380 on the northeast. In addition, the annexation would also include 330th Street from the city limits east to the property. The City of Brandon would then assume the maintenance of that portion of the road.
The supervisors had no objections, but want to get a legal opinion from the county attorney’s office.
At Monday’s meeting, the supervisors also discussed a request from Wyatt Miller regarding access to farmland that by chance is also along 330th Street, but on the south side. It is just east of the county shed location on Freeman Avenue. The request was simply to drive across the gravel parking area to access the land from the west.
Other Supervisors’ Business
- Brian Schoon of INRCOG and Matt Even in his role as county zoning administrator joined the meeting via Zoom for the second public hearing to adopt changes to the county zoning ordinances. The proposed zoning ordinance updates the county’s land use regulations including districts, bulk requirements, and procedures. A third and final hearing is scheduled for the September 14 supervisors’ meeting.
- County Auditor Cindy Gosse reviewed the monthly financial report and the monthly financial report of the health trust.