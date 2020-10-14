BRANDON – Brandon Methodist Church learned a few lessons as it held its first carryout chicken noodle supper on September 26.
“We want to thank everyone who ordered and those who had to wait to get their meals. We apologize,” said Denise Lehman, one of the event organizers. “This was by far the largest chicken and noodle supper the church has ever put on, and the first carryout-only supper. We had some kinks, but hope to have them rectified for future meals.”
According to Lehman, 400 meals (200 meals for two) plus 140 additional quarts of noodles were served, and 72 pies were purchased.
The chefs prepared noodles on September 12, but had to come back to the church kitchen to double the amount after an unprecedented number of orders were placed.
“We had nine roasters of noodles ready at 4 p.m.,” said Lehman. “They were gone by 5:30 p.m. We cooked noodles from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The last customers had to wait for the noodles to be cooked. We ran out of chicken for noodles.”
All told, 41 batches of chicken and noodles (20 roasters) were made. That includes:
- 24 batches (32 dozen eggs) of dry noodles
- 325 pounds of chicken
- 200 pounds of potatoes
- 200 pounds of squash
- 27 gallons of green beans
In addition to the diners, Lehman thanks:
- Squash farmers – Lopata Farms (Keith Crawford); Denny’s Punkin’ Patch (Dennis and Mary Gates Shannon); and John Boots.
- Eggs and yolks: Dick Lehman, Dorothy Wenger, Jill Michael, Adam Clark, Emily Clark, and Barb Albert.
- Independence (Abby Wiley) and Cedar Rapids Fareway stores.
- Everyone who cooked squash, made pies, peeled potatoes, donated food items, or helped at the supper.