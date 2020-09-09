BRANDON – Brandon United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor this year.
Pastor Luke Evans is a “PK” (pastor’s kid). He is the sole pride and joy of Pastor Paul and Sandy Evans. Pastor Paul is the minister for First United Methodist Church in Independence. Although his family moved around, Pastor Luke considers his hometown to be Kingsley, Iowa.
Pastor Luke graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School and attended Morningside College in Sioux City, where he first studied math, but later changed majors to music.
He served the Buffalo Center and the Thompson United Methodist Churches as pastor before the four congregations he currently serves: Brandon, Garner, Mount Auburn, and Vinton.
“My extended family has its roots here in Iowa,” said Pastor Luke. “In fact, some of my ancestors are buried in Mount Auburn and Vinton.”
Pastor Luke’s “life verse” is 1 Corinthians 16:14, “Let all that you do, be done in love.”
“This is the first thing I think about when deciding a course of action,” he said. “If anyone is feeling a call to ministry, my advice would be of course to first pray on it, then talk with your pastor. They will be the best suited to help guide you and will know of places with your local church that you can serve while trying to discern your calling.”
In addition to having parents close by, Pastor Luke has a pet cat.
“She graciously allows me to live under the same roof as her,” he said.
This has been an interesting year in ministry.
“We are all in unusual times,” he said. “We are all anxious and unsure of what will happen next. It seems like each month in 2020 is trying to outdo the previous one in causing chaos. These are the times when we need to act with love first. It can be easy to turn to fear and take a ‘myself first’ look at the world. However, the night will fade and the sun will rise again. Don’t let your fears drive out compassion, or we will truly have lost everything.”