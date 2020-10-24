HAZLETON – As fall ends and winter approaches, avoid the idea that you need to be cooped up indoors for the next few months. Join “Breath of Fresh Air” activities to get out into the crisp, clean, healthier air, and enjoy the natural world in your neighborhood. Learn new skills (or re-engage with those you already have) that you can continue to enjoy on your own throughout the fall and winter. Each day during the week of November 9-14, events will take place around Buchanan County to encourage outdoor activity and enjoyment during late fall.
Other outdoor activities will be ongoing throughout the week for you to enjoy on your own schedule.
Buchanan County Conservation Board and 15 additional local organizations are partnering to present a variety of offerings to appeal to people of all ages. Activities will take place at various locations and times, with options to fit most anyone’s schedule. Get out and learn a new skill or reacquaint yourself with one you haven’t tried for a while.
Details on events including yoga in the park, Veterans Day activities, a seed collection hike and foray, bird watching, outdoor fitness, story walks, geocaching, scavenger hunts, fishing, kayaking, and more are posted on the Fontana Park Facebook Events pages and at the registration (free) pages at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the “Public Events” tab.
We hope to post video from some of the events to the Fontana Park Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.
A synopsis of planned events follows.
Monday, November 9
- 10:30 a.m. – Cedar Valley Nature Trail Walk, Brandon Shelter, corner of Lime and Branard Streets
- 3:30 p.m. – Intro to Disc Golf, River Walk/Teacher’s Park, 355 1st Ave NE, Independence
Tuesday, November 10
- 10 a.m. – Fall Walk and Seed Collecting, Robert’s Wildlife Area, 1016 160th Street, Fairbank (west of Baxter Avenue)
- 2 p.m. – Outdoor Fitness Trail, Wehner Woods, 955 East Street, Lamont
Wednesday, November 11
- 8 a.m. – Morning Bird Walk, Three Elms Park, 2041 Three Elms Park Road, Independence
- 10 a.m. – Freedom Rock Dedication, Heartland Acres, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard, Independence
- Afternoon (TBD) – Oakwood Cemetery Headstone Tour, Independence (details being finalized)
Thursday, November 12
- 10 a.m. – Trail Preview at Cedar Rock, Cedar Rock State Park, 2611 Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard, Independence
- 12:15 p.m. – Lunch Hour Yoga in the Park, River Walk/Teacher’s Park, 355 1st Avenue NE, Independence
- 6:30 p.m. – Night Sky & Star Viewing, Fontana Park, 1883 125th Street, Hazleton
Friday, November 13
- 10 a.m. – Historical Tour of Downtown Independence, Independence Chamber Building, 112 1st Street E, Independence
- 4 p.m. – Family Fishing Intro, Triangle Park Pond, corner of Enterprise Drive and 6th Avenue SW, Independence
Saturday, November 14
- 9:30 a.m. – Intro to Geocaching, Fontana Park, 1883 125th Street, Hazleton
- 1 p.m. – Kayaking for Beginners, Koutny Pond, 1544-2 330th Street (D-48), Brandon
Other Activities
The following activities will be available throughout the week (November 9-14), and participation is encouraged as it fits your schedule.
- Story Walks (children’s books posted for reading along short trails)
— “The Listening Walk” by Paul Showers – Riverside Park, East Main and Iowa Street, Fairbank
— “Snack, Snooze, Skedaddle by Laura Purdie Salas – Winthrop City Park, 250 1st Street S, Winthrop
— “Duck in the Fridge” by Jeff Mack – Parker Muncy Park, Church and 10th Streets, Jesup
— “Book TBD” by TBD – Aurora City Park, entrance at Main and Union Streets, Aurora
- Scavenger Hunt & Craft Activity – Independence Public Library Grounds, 805 1st Street W, get list inside library
- LACES Chalk Art Obstacle Course – (details being finalized) at Fontana Park and additional location. The course will be in place Monday through the week as weather and weathering allow.
Partners
Event partners include Buchanan County Conservation Board, Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, Independence Parks and Recreation Department, Buchanan County Therapy & Wellness, Heartland Acres, Buchanan County Historical Society, Local Geocachers, Buchanan County Tourism, Iowa DNR, LACES, Fairbank Public Library, Winthrop Public Library, Aurora Public Library, Jesup Public Library, Independence Public Library, and Black Hawk County Conservation Board.