QUASQUETON – Although completed last year, the dedication ceremony for two bridge projects south of Quasqueton on W35 was delayed until last week.
A preconstruction meeting has held in February 2019 and, by April, the road was closed and detours set up.
According to Buchanan County Engineer Brian Keierleber, the bridge projects were funded through a federal “swap” program, whereby Buchanan County’s Federal Bridge Fund allocation was exchanged to eliminate the additional oversight requirements from the Iowa DOT.
Quick Stats
- The north bridge, #81151, project was to replace a steel beam bridge 56 feet long and 26 feet wide constructed in 1936. It was replaced by a concrete slab bridge 90 feet long and 40 feet wide costing $478,771.
- The south bridge is over Sand Creek. Designated as bridge #81141, the project was to replace a steel beam bridge 42 feet long and 30 feet wide originally constructed in 1900. It was replaced by a concrete slab bridge 130 feet long and 40 feet wide at a cost of $611, 864.
“The design and construction inspection were completed by Buchanan County employees,” said Keierleber. “Typical costs to hire a consultant to design and perform the construction inspection for these two bridges would be about $200,000. By doing the work in-house, it cost about $52,000.
“Roads and bridges are critical to the economy of the nation and the world. To that effect, the design and construction are critical,” he said. “Road closures create expenses and hardships for the travelling public.”
At the dedication Keierleber specifically pointed out the necessity to have sound roads and bridges in rural areas to support the farmers and the transportation of grain to market. He also pointed out the need of good infrastructure to support emergency services and their vehicles.
“We are becoming more efficient building bridges,” said contractor Krista Taylor of Taylor Construction. “That is better for the taxpayer.”
The dedication was also attended by local officials and political candidates. Each espoused the work and the crews involved.
Keierleber underscored how everyone worked together, stating, “There are three major components, funding, design, and construction. They all must work together. Events such as this one are opportunities to share how each relates to the other.”