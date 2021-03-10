INDEPENDENCE – The Independence high school music and theater departments are reinventing the spring musical this year. Due to the coronavirus, the students are unable to mount a full production and have opted to present A Broadway Review, a Musical Tour of Broadway’s Best.
While there are full cast numbers, many are solos, duets, and trios. Some of the tunes are from shows the high school has been not able to present in the past due to technical or legal restrictions.
Musicals represented include A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Pippin, Anastasia, The Sound of Music, Shrek, A Chorus Line, The Greatest Showman, Fiddler on the Roof, Bye, Bye, Birdie, Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors, Man of La Mancha, Newsies, and many more.
Showtimes are Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20, at 7 p.m., and there will be a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, March 21. Tickets are $10, and available at the junior/senior high office. Only 180 tickets are available for each show, so don’t wait!