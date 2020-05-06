Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Until restrictions are lifted for group meetings, the Buchanan County Republicans will be holding virtual meetings using Zoom. The next is scheduled for the last Thursday of the month, May 28, at 7 p.m. Please email Buckley Necker, central committee chair, at buchananiarepchair@outlook.com for a link to the meeting.