BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Cattlemen’s Association is proud to announce the 2021 Buchanan County Beef Queen, Anna Sweeney, and the 2021 Buchanan County Beef Princess, Charli Sherman.
Anna Sweeney
Anna Sweeney will be graduating in May from Jesup High School. Anna loves doing almost anything outdoors. She also enjoys working on art.
Anna has always been actively involved on her family farm, showing her first bottle bucket calves at the Buchanan County Fair at the age of 4. She purchased her first breeding stock at age 12. Not only does she love spending time with her animals, but she has been active in many other areas.
Anna has been involved in 4-H, golf, cheer, archery, robotics, FFA, and track. She has helped with the Shoebox Project, Catholic Worker House, soup kitchen and serving at many fundraisers. Anna will be attending Hawkeye Community College in the fall, majoring in natural resources.
Although she will be working in Colorado this summer at Estes Park, she will be coming back for the Buchanan County Fair. When asked about how she feels about being beef queen, she said she feels extremely honored to be representing the beef community for Buchanan County along with Charli Sherman. Together, she feels that they can represent the beef community in a good and positive way.
Charli Sherman
Charli Sherman is the daughter of Aaron and Ella Sherman. She is a sophomore at East Buchanan High School.
Charli is involved in football and wrestling cheerleading, dance team, FFA, the parliamentary procedure team, choir, musical, youth county council, and the Buffalo Bells and Buckles 4-H Club. She enjoys helping her grandparents on the farm, hanging out with friends, and working with her cows and goats.
She said, “Being the Buchanan County Beef Princess will help me discover a bigger part of myself and fall more in love with the beef industry. I look forward to working with the Buchanan County Cattlemen and networking with others in the community. I am honored to be the 2021 Buchanan County Beef Princess.”