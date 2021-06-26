BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Community Foundation has announced $113,937.91 in grant funding to 13 projects of organizations serving Buchanan County as part of its 2021 grant cycle.
Since the foundation will not hold its annual award celebration this year, grant checks will be mailed directly to the nonprofit organizations.
“The Buchanan County Community Foundation is proud to support these nonprofit agencies and government organizations to ensure they are able to offer the programs and services which create more vibrant communities for all people in Buchanan County,” said Pete Gaumer, chair of the Buchanan County Community Foundation.
Grant recipients and projects are listed below by funding areas:
Community Betterment
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office – Public Safety Equipment, $7,970
- Buchanan County Economic Development, Buchanan County ED Entrepreneur Lab, $1,300
- City of Hazleton, Skate Park Committee – Hazleton Skate Park, $15,000
- Independence Public Library Foundation, Let’s Move! Let’s Create!, $3,473.93
Education and Youth Development
- East Buchanan Community School District, Tools for School, $2,894.82
- St. John School, Playground Reconstruction, $14,999.16
- The Set Me Free Project, Buchanan Expansion Project, $2,500
Environment and Animal Welfare
- Buchanan County Conservation (Fontana) – Bison and Prairie Learning Center, $20,000
- River Road Rescue Sanctuary, River Road Rescue Sanctuary Transport, $10,000
Human Service
- Families Helping Families of Iowa, Supporting Buchanan County Foster Children, $7,000
- Independence Area Food Pantry, Food Pantry Remodel, $8,800
- Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, Critical Home Repairs, $10,000
- Operation Threshold, Buchanan County Crisis Assistance, $10,000
Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Buchanan County. Committee members include Tricia Beatty, Brad Bleichner, Donna Boos, Heather Federspiel, Pete Gaumer (chair), Dawn Kress, Denise Lehman, Beth Ownby, Ben Stanford, Annie Vander Werff, and Kristy Ward.
Grant recipients were very grateful for the support.
Families Helping Families of Iowa
“Families Helping Families of Iowa (FHF) is a non-profit, volunteer group designed to help and support children in foster care, relative placement, and other suitable placement,” said Melissa Carlson. “Our vision is to create positive opportunities, relationships, and better overall health for youth in our state who have been removed from their home.
“This grant is to provide program services to Buchanan County children residing in foster care. We assist approximately 50 children from Buchanan County each year. Our programs are Back to School Rally; Clothing Closet; Haircut Vouchers; Happy Birthday Bundles; Senior Celebration; Senior Photos; Shoe Vouchers; Spread Your Wings Activity Scholarships; and Soaring Towards Success Tutoring Scholarships. All these programs are explained in detail on our website at www.fhfia.org.”
River Road Rescue Sanctuary
“River Road Rescue Sanctuary is very honored and humbled to be a recipient of the Buchanan County Community Foundation grant,” said Tracie Hovden. “The grant has been put towards the purchase of a low-entry, spacious transport vehicle. We have many special needs, senior, and large pets here at the sanctuary. This vehicle will help make transports easier and less stressful on the pets with little to no lifting required to get them in the vehicle. It will also assist in rescues, spay and neuter appointments, vet appointments, food and cat litter hauling, as well as picking up other supplies. We are very thankful to the Buchanan County Community Foundation as well as all who donate to this amazing program. Thank you.”
St. John School
“The St. John School community would like to thank the Buchanan County Community Foundation for their generous grant,” said Principal Jim Gieryng. “Their generosity will afford us the opportunity to shore up the east side of our playground. The wall that supports [it] is crumbling. Rebuilding the wall will make the playground safe for our students and children in the surrounding community for decades.”
Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity
“We are so thankful for the opportunity to provide more families in Buchanan County with critical home repair services,” said Andrew Finnegan of Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity. “The Community Foundation of Buchanan County has demonstrated their desire to ensure families are living in safe, decent, and healthy homes, and we’re thrilled to link arms with them and put the resources we’ve been granted to great use! We plan to serve several families in Buchanan County with critical home repair services. Critical home repairs may include but are not limited to the replacement or repair of roofs, HVAC units, windows, doors, front steps, plumbing, and siding. We also partner with families needing accessibility or aging-in-place services which may include an accessible ramp install, a bathroom remodel, and more.
“We continue to see an increasing need in our service area for home repairs,” he said. “A lot of families we work with are becoming homeowners for the first time through our affordable homeownership program, but on the flip side of that there are a lot of families that already own their own home, but may not have the resources to ensure their property is safe and healthy in the long term….We’re blessed to be able to offer this type of service to families in Buchanan County, and we give thanks for the Community Foundation’s support.”
Fontana Park
The new bison pasture and corral project will be part of a prairie learning center in Buchanan County’s Fontana Park near Hazleton. It will offer visitors enhanced outdoor recreation, wildlife watching, and guided learning experiences. The new bison area will improve animal care and safety for handlers.
“The bison and prairie learning center is the first phase of improvements at Fontana Park related to a master plan developed last year,” said Dan Cohen, executive director of the Buchanan County Conservation Board. “Funding from the Buchanan County Community Foundation for this project is much appreciated.”
Buchanan County Economic Development
Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) in cooperation with Buchanan County and its communities sought funding to partner with the Rural Ideas Network to launch an entrepreneur lab. This lab would provide professional economic development assistance to citizens of Buchanan County.
“The Buchanan County Community Foundation is a great resource for Buchanan County and the many worthy organizations that receive funds from them” said Lisa Kremer, executive director. “BCEDC greatly appreciates the fact that they are willing to support our organization as we work to support the businesses and industries of Buchanan County.”
East Buchanan
“Thank you for awarding East Buchanan High School graphing calculators,” said Denise Rorabaugh, high school/middle school at-risk teacher. “This will make a difference for students in our math and science classes who don’t have one. I can’t wait to go back to school to let our kids know they will have access to a device that will help them understand math better! Again, thank you for your generous donation.”
“East Buchanan greatly appreciates all that the Buchanan County Community Foundation has helped with through the use of grant funds over the years and continues to help with this year,” said Stacy Marcus, school improvement coordinator. “This grant for graphing calculators to have in the classroom to help those students who may not have access to one will be a game changer for these students.”
Buchanan County Sheriff Office
The grant to the sheriff’s office will be used to fund the purchase of three ballistic shields and two FLIR (forward-looking infrared) Scout devices for use within the scope of duties pertaining to law enforcement functions in Buchanan County and surrounding areas.
“These critical tools will drastically improve officer safety and effectiveness by way of protecting both law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties as well as citizens in the process of rescue operations,” said Deputy Cory Hartmann. “With regard to ballistic shields, the sheriff’s office has not had access to any in the past. It simply wasn’t something that was ever purchased before. With the current trend of changes in law enforcement, this is now something that is becoming more of a necessity than a luxury. Ballistic shields protect deputies from ballistic threats when clearing buildings or making initial entry into structures during search or arrest warrant operations. The shield is carried by a deputy and used when the chance of gunfire and heavily armed resistance is possible, and protects against weapon projectiles and items that may be thrown towards or at deputies.
“With regard to FLIR devices, these small, handheld monocular devices quickly detect humans, animals, and objects in low visibility environments – day or night,” Deputy Hartmann added.
“Whether searching for evidence, responding to an urgent incident, or identifying a suspect or missing person, high-definition thermal optics and low-light imaging will provide deputies with accurate critical information to react quickly. Thermal imaging provides increased situational awareness in complete darkness and haze by generating images based on heat rather than visible light, therefore providing reliable vision for detection, surveillance, and safe navigation. This leads to increased safety and can be used in tracking of both fleeing suspects and those that are lost/missing during search-and-rescue operations. These tools will be used in partnership with neighboring agencies via training and calls.”
“We continually strive to better ourselves through training and equipment,” said Sheriff Scott Buzynski. “This is done to better protect and serve the citizens and visitors of our county. We challenge ourselves constantly to meet and exceed expectations and advancements in our law enforcement responsibilities, and feel that we owe this as a commitment to our citizens. With these tools, we will be better equipped, and with the training that will go along with having these tools at our disposal, we will be better versed should an incident requiring these types of tool present itself. In turn, when equipment and training makes our jobs easier and safer, it provides more efficient and effective service to our citizens, which is what is expected of us.”
“We extend our gratitude and appreciation to the Buchanan County Community Foundation for this grant award and look forward to putting these funds to use for the betterment of our local communities,” said Deputy Hartmann.
Hazleton Skate Park
Jean Gallmeyer, Hazleton Skate Park committee chair, stated her son Jordan and his friend, Mike Lewis, came up with this project idea in the fall of 2013.
“They gathered signatures of support from area residents and presented the idea to the city council in November,” she said. “With support and approval from the city, we formed a fundraising committee and got to work. We wrote grants and got creative with fundraising ideas, such as craft shows, silent auctions, a chili cook-off, food vending at Bingo, and at Hazleton Days. So many local community members have shown their support in a variety of ways. We have been fortunate to be awarded several important grants, and have finally met our project goal. The Buchanan County Community Foundation awarded our project in this latest grant cycle. We will be breaking ground in July!”
Grants are awarded through Buchanan County Community Foundation’s competitive grant process to projects in the program areas of: arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health, and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or government entity serving Buchanan County in order to be considered for funding. The 2022 grant cycle opens February 1, 2022, with an application deadline of April 1, 2022. The grant guidelines and application will be posted prior to the cycle opening at www.buchananccf.org.
The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA) reached a near-record year for giving in 2020 as announced in its annual impact report which is now available online at cfneia.org. More than 1,500 grants totaling $6.48 million from all charitable giving funds of the foundation were awarded to organizations benefitting CFNEIA’s 20-county region in 2020. Over $101 million in grants have been awarded since CFNEIA’s establishment in 1956, a major milestone for the organization.
“None of our work would be possible without the ongoing support from our donor partners whose continued contributions to various funds led to a near-record fundraising year in 2020,” said Kaye Englin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. “The overwhelming generosity gave us the ability to allocate funds immediately to nonprofits serving community members directly impacted by the pandemic and maintain our endowment so we can respond to the current and long-term needs of our region.”
Along with the outpouring of generosity, and despite market volatility, CFNEIA’s total assets increased to $133.5 million. This increase demonstrates the commitment to provide long-term, risk-managed returns for the foundation’s diverse portfolio.
Grantee stories, donor impacts, and additional 2020 financial details can be found in the full report at cfneia.org.