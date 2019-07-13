WINTHROP – The Buchanan County Community Foundation (BCCF) held its 2019 grant awards ceremony at Winthrop Fellowship Hall on Wednesday, July 10, announcing the distribution of $133,672.49 in grants to 24 projects of organizations serving Buchanan County.
“This is the largest amount of discretionary grant dollars the Buchanan County Community Foundation has been able to distribute thus far,” said Pete Gaumer, BCCF committee chair. “We are honored to be part of helping these nonprofit organization projects come to life and we look forward to seeing these dollars at work in our local communities.”
Gaumer added that the committee had to review and rank 47 project requests totaling $325,000 before selecting the finalists that would fit in the $133,000 pool of available funds.
Grant recipient organization, project the grant will fund, and grant amount are listed below by funding areas.
Art and Culture
Heartland Acres Agribition Center, Building Signage, $1,000
Community Betterment
Buchanan County, Conservation Board — Iron Bridge Access: Gateway for River Use on the Wapsipinicon River, $10,000
City of Lamont, Lamont Scout Park Renovation Project, $10,000
Operation 11th Hour Fund, Operation 11th Hour, $8,000
River Road Rescue Sanctuary, Climate Controlled Quarantine Facility, $8,546.47
Education
Buchanan County EMS Association, Buchanan County EMS Education, $2,850
City of Fairbank, Library — Krayon Kiosk, $1,616
East Buchanan Community School District, East Buchanan School Intruder Lockdown, $4,835.02
Iowa College Access Network, Life After High School — Education and Training for All, $1,000
Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, Safe Routes to School — Bike Helmet Project, $2,000
Jesup Community School District, Industrial Tech — Air Quality System, $2,900
Health
Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, Bio Security for Buchanan County Fair, $3,500
SuccessLink, TFY — Health Education, $2,500
Historic Preservation
Buchanan County Historical Society, Phase 6 — Restoration of Capt. D.S. Lee Mansion, $5,000
St. James’ Episcopal Church of Independence, Church Bell Tower Steeple and Foundation Wall Preservation, $4,996
Winthrop Commercial and Community Club, Winthrop Historical Museum Restoration Project, $10,000
Human Service
Buchanan County, Sheriff’s Office — UAV (Drone) Project, $2,641
City of Independence, Police Department — Squad Car Equipment, $4,450
City of Stanley, Fire Department — Backup Generator Project, $7,500
Independence Area Food Pantry, Compliance Upgrade for Cooling and Heating, $9,885
Lamont Fire Department Foundation, SCBA Update, $10,000
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, Buchanan County Home Delivered Meals, $10,000
Operation Threshold, Buchanan County Community and Parent Education (BCC&PE), $5,221
Riverview Center, Sexual Assault Crisis Intervention Toolkit, $5,232
Project details will be available on the Bulletin Journal website: www.bulletinjournal.com.
Grants are awarded through BCCF’s competitive grant process. Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Buchanan County. Grants may be awarded to projects in the program areas of: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation, and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization (or government entity) serving Buchanan County in order to be considered for funding.
The 2020 grant cycle opens February 1 with an application deadline of April 1, 2020. Grant guidelines and applications can be found at www.buchananccf.org.