List of Buchanan County Community Foundation projects funded in 2019 grant cycle.
Buchanan County Conservation Board
Iron Bridge Access: Gateway for River Use on The Wapsipinicon River
The Conservation Board intends to install the first “Universal Launch” access on a state-designated Water Trail. The project provides expanded paved parking areas, ramps, walkways. restrooms and lighting, and provides safe, easier access for people of varying levels of mobility and boating skills.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office
UAV (Drone) Project
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office would like to purchase a drone to assist Deputies with multiple aspects of their job. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office does not have a drone and has experienced a multitude of times that the utilization of a drone would have been immensely beneficial.
Buchanan County EMS Association
Buchanan County EMS Education
For the past 3 yrs Buch. Co. EMS Assoc. has organized the NE Iowa EMS Training Conference. Over 70 EMS providers attended the 3/2/19 held in Independence. Our partnership with local Community Colleges allows for offering 8 one-hour classes giving CEH Hours to those in attendance.
Buchanan County Historical Society
Phase 6 - Restoration of Capt. D.S. Lee Mansion
Phase 6 includes: installation of a second furnace in the attic to heat 2nd floor. There are 2 chimneys that will not be utilized for anything and leaking-which will be torn off to the roof line. Other phase 6 restoration efforts are bricking up the basement windows & door & electrical updates.
Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach
Bio Security for Buchanan County Fair
Bio security at the Buchanan County Fair is essential. There are five livestock barns, one show ring and two entrances at the Buchanan County Fair. The intent of the project is to place hand washing stations (8 total) in front of each barn along with educational posters and announcements.
City of Fairbank Library
Krayon Kiosk
The Fairbank Public Library is looking to purchase a Krayon Kiosk iPad Station for the children’s area in our Library. This would be a yellow, four foot tall crayon with chairs that would hold 4 iPads. These iPad’s would be pre-loaded with educational material and reading applications.
City of Independence Police Department
Squad Car Equipment
The Independence Police Dept. is seeking funds for the following equipment to be kept in the squad cars: ballistic shields, entry tool kits, bolt cutters, pry bars, and rechargeable jump packs for vehicles. This equipment will allow officers to safely and efficiently respond to calls when dispatched.
City of Lamont
Lamont Scout Park Renovation Project
The Lamont Scout Park Building is in need of structural renovation. The City of Lamont is requesting grant funding to help cover the cost of replacing the exterior siding. The front facade of the building is the first priority and then proceed with the sides/back siding as funding allows.
City of Stanley Fire Department
Backup Generator Project
The fire dept in a rural community is an “All Hazards” agency and must be prepared to respond to unpredictable risks to the community. One such risk is an electrical power outage. In Stanley we are attempting to complete a project to install backup diesel generators for community protection.
East Buchanan Community School District
East Buchanan School Intruder Lockdown
The No. 1 concern in schools is safety, challenging trend being school intruders and school shootings. This project would allow the teachers to help secure their classroom doors from the inside, not allowing anyone to enter. Notify the office of visitors. Back door buzz system for students.
Heartland Acres Agribition Center
Building Signage
A new sign is needed to replace the original sign from our original opening of May 2007. The current sign is faded, peeling and the backing is warping after being in the sun and elements for the past 12 years. It is a highly visible sign facing Highway 20 traffic.
Independence Area Food Pantry
Compliance Upgrade for Cooling and Heating
The Food Pantry stands in jeopardy of losing access to USDA foods because we are not in compliance for room temperature of shelf stable foods. This project will upgrade our cooling and heating system to meet USDA requirements and ensure our ability to provide service to our clients.
Iowa College Access Network
Life After High School - Education and Training for All
More high school seniors are being encouraged to pursue post-high school education and training, which can be expensive. This project will help students successfully transition into the workforce, aligning career interests with workforce needs for a stronger economy.
Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments
Safe Routes to School - Bike Helmet Project
Bike Rodeos are a hands on learning opportunity for grades 1-4. Bicycle skills improve communication between riders and drivers while practicing on-the-road situations. Students learn that helmets are an essential piece of equipment that decreases the risk of severe injury.
Jesup Community School District
Industrial Tech - Air Quality System
Our current situation in the Industrial Tech shop is a dust control system that is very outdated and non-functional. We have a welding shop and construction shop that need to be ventilated to prevent health issues and the risk of possible fires and explosions.
Lamont Fire Department Foundation
SCBA Update
Lamont Fire Department have six Scott SCBA’s that are about 25 years old and are damaging to members backs. Lamont Fire Department would like to save volunteers back with lighter and newer SCBA’s.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging
Buchanan County Home Delivered Meals
The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging Home Delivered Meals program provides nutritious home-delivered hot meals to qualifying home-bound individuals. Participants must be unable to cook meals for themselves, age 60 years or older and residing in Buchanan County.
Operation 11th Hour
Fund Operation 11th Hour
Operation 11th Hour is the name of the project to establish a County Veterans Memorial on Buchanan County Courthouse grounds. This is organized by county veterans & project name comes from the ending of WW I. Ground breaking was on Nov 11, 2018; the 100th anniversary of the end of WW I.
Operation Threshold, Inc.
Buchanan County Community & Parent Education (BCC&PE)
BCC&PE programs work to alleviate barriers faced by at-risk, overburdened families. BCC&PE programs promote community resource linkages, financial resources, goal setting, and healthy development and attachments for families which reduce stressors. All programs provided are voluntary.
River Road Rescue Sanctuary Inc
Climate Controlled Quarantine Facility
Complete phase two of River Road Rescue Sanctuary Quarantine Building. Allowing for climate controlled usage 12 months of the year. The building has already been moved in and used in moderate temperatures. We are looking to make it climate controlled with updating insulation, air, windows, and heat.
Riverview Center
Sexual Assault Crisis Intervention Toolkit
Riverview Center provides crisis response at police stations and emergency rooms in Buchanan County 24/7. In addition to advocacy and emotional support for rape examinations and police interviews, our crisis response toolkit includes clothing, transportation, housing, food and other necessities.
St. James’ Episcopal Church of Independence
Church Bell Tower Steeple and Foundation Wall Preservation
This project will preserve a historical landmark in Independence by ensuring the structure of St. James’ Church Bell Tower/steeple is secure, safe from toppling, and will remain an attraction to the community and visitors, and to halt destruction of the north Parish Hall foundation wall.
Successlink
TFY - Health Education
The purpose of TFY adolescent sexual health programming is to increase adolescent’s knowledge about their sexual health by providing education on healthy & responsible sexuality through proven effective, comprehensive education.
Winthrop Commercial and Community Club
Winthrop Historical Museum Restoration Project
The project will enhance the community by renovating the 1922 Winthrop Bank to be used as the Winthrop Historical Museum and community gathering area to display exhibits about the businesses, people, churches, communities, and organizations from past to present, plus double the size of the museum.