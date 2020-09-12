FONTANA PARK – Work recently began on improvements to the shoreline access below the dam, between the Fontana Park Main Shelter House and Otter Creek. The upgrades represent efforts by the Buchanan County Conservation Board (BCCB) to constantly seek methods to improve experiences in its offerings of public parks and natural areas.
The old series of railroad ties and road rock are being replaced with uniform concrete steps, and more handrails will be installed. A wade-in slab will provide a platform for fishing and to access during education programs. Areas on either side of the dam will receive more riprap.
This area will be closed to visitor use while the work is underway. Funds for this project were acquired through a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mitigation grant and a grant from the Buchanan County Community Foundation.
Updates regarding this work will be provided via Facebook (“like” Fontana Park) and by visiting the conservation board website at www.buchanancountyparks.com.