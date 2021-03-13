The Buchanan County Conservation Board and its staff are committed to the stated mission of “increasing quality of life through programs of conservation and education.” To properly address this mission, the conservation board relies on a variety of research to understand programs and projects that will be most effective. One key piece of research is a needs assessment survey (NAS) of Buchanan County residents.
The first NAS was conducted in 2000, and has since been repeated every five years. Thus, the NAS provides the board with trends in shifting priorities, use of facilities, and satisfaction with the conservation board overall. Each NAS also includes specific questions related to projects under consideration. In 2020, the conservation board completed a long-term master plan for Fontana Park. Questions were added to help gauge public sentiment about key proposals in the plan.
The list below includes several key trends and other findings in the 2020 NAS conducted November 9 through December 4.
- Satisfaction with the nature center remains high, with 95 percent satisfied or very satisfied with their visits.
- 71 percent of households visited Fontana Park during the year, visiting the park on average about 10 times.
- Education programs remain popular (only two respondents felt there should be less emphasis on education). Respondents indicated natural history topics were most popular, and programs on environment and conservation were most important.
- Fishing, hiking/trails, picnicking, and sightseeing remain the most popular activities.
- Of things people have never done, the ones they would most like to try are snowshoeing, geocaching, staying in a park cabin, and canoeing/kayaking.
- Use of river accesses along the Wapsipinicon River is up significantly.
- Use of county natural areas – places with few or no amenities – was up significantly.
- Most people believe potential new amenities, such as a park lodge, discovery play area, and season-long campsites, are likely to be used.
- Of 13 options, respondents indicated that the Amish community, restaurants, and parks were the top three places they take friends and family visiting from out-of-county.
- Cost of services provided by the conservation board are deemed to be fair.
There was an overall increase in programs and projects being rated as priorities. This may be due in part to responses gathered during the COVID-19 pandemic. It seems many of our citizens have a new-found understanding of how public lands and outdoor recreation are essential to their well-being. The conservation board and its staff are happy and eager to meet this need.