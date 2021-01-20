BUCHANAN COUNTY – How are your birding skills? Want to put them to the test (in person or virtually)? Try your hand at identifying the 26 Iowa birds depicted in snowflakes created by me, naturalist Sondra Cabell. The flakes feature bird images of resident, migratory, and seasonal Iowa bird species, and there is one representing each letter of the alphabet – X & Z being the scientific Genus name.
Field identification of birds allows a birder to use the cues available to aid in identification. Experienced birders use cues such as time of day, habitat, season, bird song, color, size, and behavior to aid in identification of the birds they encounter. Even beginning or casual birders use these clues – often without even realizing it. But for most of these all-white snowflakes, those cues are not available. The flakes are two dimensional, mostly the same size, have limited diagnostic identifying features, and a six-fold symmetry that can make visualizing the actual bird as tricky as focusing on a moving warbler in a windy treetop.
Some flakes do incorporate habitat clues in the design, and some feature distinct behavioral postures. In some only the silhouette of the bird is visible, while in others you can make out the more characteristically distinct markings. Some flakes include the entire bird; others include only the head of the bird. While the actual birds depicted vary in size from 3 inches to 4.5 feet, all the flakes are 5 to 8 inches across. Each flake has six replications of the design, so each image will be upright, upside down, and sideways in every flake at the same time.
Some of the birds in the snowflakes would never be found in Iowa during the winter as they only travel here in the warmer months to reproduce before migrating south for the winter. Some only pass through Iowa in spring and fall on their way to and from more productive northern breeding grounds. And some of the birds depicted are residents that make Iowa home no matter the season or weather conditions. Only one of the flakes features a bird more commonly seen in Iowa winters than during other seasons.
The flakes are now posted in a display at Fontana Interpretive Nature Center Library (1883 125th Street, Hazleton) through early March. In addition, one flake will be posted each weekday to the Fontana Park Facebook page – visit the page and like us – then check back for the new images. After you have made your attempts at ID, ask the receptionist for the complete answer guide if you stop at the nature center, or look for the answers on Facebook a few days after each image posts to see if you were correct.
The nature center is currently open reduced hours – Monday, Tuesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m.; and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. UNLESS travel conditions are “travel not advised” or the Buchanan County COVID 14-day average positivity test rate is at or above 15 percent. Please call ahead if you are unsure of the status, and we will be happy to let you know – 319-636-2617.
Also new for the winter on the Fontana Interpretive Nature Center display floor is an exhibit on Iowa threatened and endangered species – “Saving all the Pieces.” This exhibit includes taxidermic mounts of some of Iowa’s rarer species with profiles on each, including information on how individuals can help. All individual specimens for the display came from illegally harvested animals confiscated or from sources where the animal was obtained before being listed as threatened or endangered. You can literally “get a feel” for these animals as you can touch pelts of some that are included.
And as always, keep up to date on upcoming events at www.buchanancountyparks.com at the Public Events tab. We have many outdoor programs and activities still happening.
Look for the Weekly Winter Walks on Tuesday afternoons, the Owl Prowl on January 22, U build a Screech Owl Box on January 25, and Moonlight Snowshoeing on January 28.