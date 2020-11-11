We are excited to share the results of the 2020 Buchanan County Natural Areas Photo Contest – and the stories behind the photos. Look for these photos when you visit Fontana Nature Center and on our website.
This year’s overall winner was a doe and fawns captured by Jena Siglin of Independence. She spent a lot of time at a friend’s place on the outskirts of Independence and captured not only this image, but her winning landscape and people enjoying nature photos at that prairie planting. Jena wanted to pass her thanks to those voting for her photos – she did not know they were up until near the end of the voting period.
Dave Harms of Independence was out ice fishing on his farm pond when a mink popped up out of the water near his aerator. The curious animal came within about three feet of him while fishing, allowing for the great shot that won the wildlife category.
For nearly 45 years, Danny Murphy of Hazleton has wanted to capture a photo of a comet with a tail. His winning photo of the Comet Neowise C/2020 F3 did not disappoint either him or the photo contest voters. Danny also submitted several other great landscapes, and actually took all three of the finalist photos in the category this year.
Congratulations to all of our winners, finalists, and contest entrants – we were excited to see a few more entries again this year. We also know there are more of you taking great photos – keep your best Buchanan County Natural Areas’ images in a special folder – digital or paper – and make it a point to enter yours in next year’s contest.
Winning photos and 2021 contest rules are now online at www.buchanancountyparks.com. You can always find information there as well about all our county properties and upcoming events. We look forward to seeing new photos from all of this year’s participants and from other amateur photographers in next year’s contest.