The Buchanan County Conservative Women’s organization was started by a small group of women with similar concerns, views, and interests. Their mission statement was: “BCCW is by, and for, the support of conservative political values. We hope to foster a group where conservative women can have a voice, feel supported in their values, and have a local political effect.”
This organization has grown, and now includes many men with the same interests and concerns. Therefore, the organization’s name has been changed to Buchanan County Conservatives, with the same mission statement, except striking ‘”women” from the last sentence.
This organization still meets the first Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse. State speakers are often guests, and current topics are investigated and discussed. New members with the same views are always welcomed.