INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Extension and Outreach Office will close to the public at 12 p.m. on Fridays beginning the week of November 30. The Extension Council approved the change to allow the staff to more easily flex hours to attend evening meetings and programming other nights of the week.
Staff will also continue to offer extended evening office hours on Wednesdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. after Daylight Savings Time begins on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
“We want to provide appropriate and timely services to our community, including expanding program opportunities, but also be fiscally responsible with staff hours,” explained Buchanan County Executive Director Roxanne Fuller. “After looking at the volume of contacts received on typical Friday afternoons and established practices at some other county extension offices, we decided to put this plan forward.”
Please contact staff in advance if you need to schedule a Friday afternoon appointment at xbuchanan@iastate.edu or 319-334-7161.