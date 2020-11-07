INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Fair Association will be hosting a public open house regarding its Building a Fair Future campaign, a $1.5 million project to build a new 4-H building and events center on the fairgrounds.
The open house will be held on Thursday, November 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the current 4-H Building, 2nd Avenue NE, Independence There will be a short program at 5:30 p.m. Everyone from the community is welcome to attend and learn more about the current status and future plans for the events center. RSVPs are not necessary.
“We are so excited to show the public what we have accomplished so far with the Building a Fair Future campaign. We have lots of great information to share,” said Molly Zmudka, fair manager for the Buchanan County Fair Association.
The new 4-H building and events center will house a large gathering space, certified kitchen, conference room, bar area, and demonstration garden. The building will also be home to the Buchanan County ISU Extension & Outreach offices and Buchanan County Fair office.
“This building will have an impact on the entire community, but especially anyone who is involved with 4-H. The youth are going to benefit for years to come,” shared Nick Dennie, current board president of the Buchanan County Fair Association.
Questions about the open house can be directed to Molly Zmduka at manager@buchanancountyfair.org or 319-327-1789.