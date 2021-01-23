INDEPENDENCE — Leadership from the Buchanan County Fair Association held a kickoff event on Wednesday evening in celebration of having raised $545,853 of its $1.5 million goal for the Building a Fair Future campaign to construct a new 4-H building and events center on the fairgrounds.
Fair leaders, FFA and 4-H members, campaign donors, and others from the community came together at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds for a 5:30 p.m. program to learn about campaign progress and celebrate by signing a barn star from the old building which will be installed at the new building. The program featured 4-H youth presenters who shared the need and their excitement for the new larger building at the historical fairgrounds.
(Editor’s Note: Except when speaking at the front of the room or for a quick photo, the presenters and attendees wore masks.)
The Buchanan County Fair has a long history, with the first fair debuting in 1858. In the 1880s, horse racing fever hit the agriculture fair, drawing people from near and far to come see what were called the Independence Races. The fever didn’t let up and, in 1947, the track became the only lighted horse-racing oval west of Mississippi River.
For generations, 4-H and FFA have played important roles in imparting valuable learning processes that teach area youth about setting goals, accepting responsibility, decision-making, working together, and showmanship – skills that prove advantageous over an entire lifetime. Today, the fair’s success is based largely on the exhibits of livestock by young people in FFA and 4-H.
“The importance of hard work, compassion, and patience in seeing a job through from start to finish are some of the most valuable lifelong lessons you can receive,” said Matthew Walthart, president, Buchanan County Fair Association. “Our young people have been showing off their animals and other projects at the Buchanan County Fair for over a century. It is our hope that 4-H and FFA can thrive well into the future and continue to pass on such important life lessons.”
According to the 4-H Study of Positive Youth Development, a research project conducted at Tufts University, high school students involved in 4-H are four times more likely to make contributions to their communities and twice as likely to be active in civic affairs, make healthier choices, and participate in science, engineering, and computer technology programs.
“An investment in 4-H and FFA youth is an investment in your community and the future,” said Walthart. “A new 4-H building will go a long way in showing our young people that we value them and the traits they are developing through 4-H and FFA to be the future leaders in Buchanan County and surrounding areas.”
The existing 4-H building was built in the early 1970s as a pole building for storage and other exhibits. It has fallen into disrepair. An inspection discovered the building’s poles and bottom cord have rotted, plus there is a strong odor of mold – both items that will soon make safety an issue. The current space also does not meet the needs of Buchanan County 4-H and FFA organizations, nor the community’s needs for a building large enough to host weddings, graduations, holiday parties, and other large gatherings.
“We receive 10 to 12 calls per month from community members hoping to rent a space from us that is suitable for large gatherings – the 5,616-square-foot event space in the new building will fulfill this need,” said Molly Dennie, manager of Buchanan County Fair Association. “In addition to the 4-H and FFA events, the new building will be able to accommodate various community events, trainings, and private functions as a rental venue to generate revenue. We’ll also be able to house the Buchanan County Agriculture Extension District office and our Buchanan County Fair office in a convenient, accessible, and permanent location at the fairgrounds.”
Campaign kickoff attendees enjoyed food and beverages, toured the old building, and viewed renderings of the new building and a video presentation. Dennie mentioned that there were still naming opportunities available and thanked the fair association’s board of directors for having 100 percent participation in the campaign.
“I also want to give special thanks to the board, staff, volunteers, and all our wonderful donors,” added Walthart. “My hope is other businesses and community members are inspired by this project and the progress we’ve made toward fundraising to make this new building a reality for us all. This new building is the right and fair thing to do for our community’s youth and the future of our fair. It truly will be a win-win-win for all, as it can benefit everyone in our community looking for a gathering space while also contributing to the economic vitality of our community and the quality of life of our residents. Please join your friends and neighbors and make your gift today.”
Gifts may be made in cash or securities, and can include bequests, real estate, life insurance, and personal property. Gifts of grain are another good consideration. Matching gifts through an employer or spouse’s employer can double or even triple the gift. Pledges are encouraged and may be extended over a period of up to five years.
Questions about the capital campaign may be directed to Molly Dennie at manager@buchanancountyfair.org or 319-327-1789. Online donations may be made at www.buchanancountyfair.org/building-a-fair-future.