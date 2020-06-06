INDEPENDENCE — As warm weather beckons Iowans to get outdoors and fire up the grill, the Buchanan County Farm Bureau and Fareway are kicking off their popular T-bone Tuesday promotion in celebration of June Steak Month.
During each “T-bone Tuesday” in the month of June, one lucky winner will receive a pack of T-bones and, new this year, an extra dairy bundle will be given to prize winners to also help celebrate June Dairy Month. Visit the Fareway meat counter to enter the drawing. No purchase is necessary, and winners will be contacted via phone by the county Farm Bureau office.
Buchanan County Farm Bureau, Buchanan County Cattlemen’s Association, and Buchanan County Dairy Producers are excited to offer this promotion with Fareway not only to share how they are proudly raising the healthy, tasteful real-meat proteins that Iowans love but also to show gratitude to the community.
“There is a misunderstanding about temporary dairy or meat product supply at the grocery store, people believe there is a ‘shortage’ in the industries. Grocery stores have a limited selection of products and some items prices spiked, due to processing plant closures and limited transportation. There is not a shortage in our industry; the struggle we are faced with is a lot of our products have nowhere to go,” said local cattle farmer Lucretia Mangrich. “So, we appreciate the continued support we’ve received from our community members and businesses, and we’ll continue to support consumers in the way we know best, by providing the nutrient-rich products you all enjoy.”
Not only is beef a high-quality protein, but just a single three-ounce serving is packed with essential nutrients like iron, protein, zinc, and vitamin B12. In fact, vitamin B12 is only found naturally in animal proteins and is responsible for supporting the body’s immune health and cognitive function. Meat is also a great source of creatine, which has been shown to help people dealing with stress and sleep deprivation.
“We love partnering with the Farm Bureau to help promote beef and dairy this month, and I know our customers love it, too! Once they get the opportunity to enjoy a T-bone steak and a dairy bundle, they’ll be back for more! ” says Abby Wiley, Independence Fareway’s meat department manager.
Staci Wright was recently announced as Buchanan County’s first T-bone Tuesday and dairy bundle winner.
To enter, visit the Independence meat counter during normal business hours. No purchase necessary. Previous week winners are not eligible to win again.
Follow the Buchanan County Farm Bureau Facebook page for more beef and dairy facts and to see weekly photos of the T-Bone Tuesday winners.