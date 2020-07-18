Buchanan County Farm Bureau awarded college scholarships to six members of the area’s class of 2020.
Kayla Dudley
Kayla is the daughter of Robert and Janet Dudley of Winthrop. A graduate of East Buchanan High School, she will the University of Northern Iowa to pursue a degree in nursing and biology while minoring in American Sign Language. Kayla participated in many activities during her high school years, including volleyball, golf, dance, FFA, 4-H, National Honor Society, and student council.
Dylan Kortenkamp
Dylan, the son of Duke and Kara Kortenkamp of Winthrop, is a graduate of East Buchanan High School. He will attend Kirkwood Community College in the fall to pursue a degree in ag business. Dylan was an active FFA member and was on the trapshooting team during high school.
DeAnn Lentz
DeAnn is the daughter of Douglas and JeAnne Lentz of Aurora. DeAnn graduated from East Buchanan High School. DeAnn will attend Kirkwood Community College to pursue a degree in ag business. She took part in many activities during her school years, such as FFA, 4-H, and cheerleading.
Austin Miller
Austin is the son of David and Sheri Miller of Walker. A graduate of North Linn High School, Austin will be attending Iowa State University to pursue a degree in ag systems technology and a minor in ag business. Austin participated in many activities during his high school years. They include basketball, football, track, FFA, FBLA, FCA, National Honor Society, and student council. Austin was FFA vice president and student council treasurer.
Sarah Pech
Sarah is the daughter of Mike and Tina Pech. She graduated from Starmont High School and will attend Mount Mercy University to pursue a degree in nursing. Sarah’s activities include FFA, National Honor Society, student council, student leadership team, volleyball, basketball, track, Spanish Club, and DECA.
Jackson Vande Vorde
Jackson, the son of George and Lisa Vande Vorde of Aurora, graduated from Oelwein High School and will be attending Iowa State University, double majoring in ag systems technology and ag engineering. Jackson participated in many activities during his high school years – FFA, 4-H, football, basketball, and tennis. His honors include Iowa FFA Degree, National Honor Society, and FFA Chapter Rising Star.