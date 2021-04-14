INDEPENDENCE – The National Agriculture in the Classroom conference brings together hundreds of teachers, volunteers, informal educators, and industry experts from across the country to share ideas, network, and celebrate agricultural literacy. This year’s event will be held June 28 to July 1 in Des Moines.
This conference is a highly valuable experience for teachers. Those who attend come back motivated to incorporate agriculture into their classrooms with a variety of resources to help them.
Registration for the conference is $435, plus three nights’ hotel, meals, and travel to Des Moines. It comes out to be around $1,000. By applying for this sponsorship, the winner could get up to $1,000 to go toward the conference!
To apply for this sponsorship, please visit our Facebook page at Buchanan County Farm Bureau, or call our office at 319-334-2562 to get the application link. Applications are due by Friday, May 7, 2021. For more information about the conference please visit https://www.agclassroom.org/conferences/index.cfm.
There will also be a virtual option for those who cannot make it to the conference. The cost for that is $50. If this option is for you, complete the sponsorship application and mark the virtual option. There will be a limited number of sponsorships for the virtual registration.