INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Health Trust is pleased to award nearly $30,000 in grant funding to the following area organizations to fulfill their requests for health-related projects and equipment.
- $7,510 to Buchanan County Health Center for a vein finder and thermometers and holders for the surgery department; a crash cart for the emergency department; and a lead tracker and MRI-compatible wheelchair for the radiology department
- $3,575 to the Hazleton Fire Department for SCBA face masks and lift binders
- $5,000 to the Together for Youth program for health education in Buchanan County
- $11,900 to the Brandon Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of new bunker gear
- $1,891 to the Stanley Fire Department for grain bin rescue equipment
The Buchanan County Health Trust is a nonprofit organization exclusively for charitable, education, and scientific purposes which benefit or support the medical and health care for persons within Buchanan County. Since its foundation in 1989, the health trust has granted more than $700,000 to nonprofit organizations within Buchanan County.
The next deadline to submit a grant request application is February 15, 2022. Applications may be found online at BuchananHealthTrust.com. For more information about the Buchanan County Health Trust, please call 319-332-0905.