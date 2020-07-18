INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Health Trust is pleased to award $9,350 in grant funding to the following area organizations to fulfill their requests for health-related projects and equipment:
- $5,000, Together For Youth, Buchanan County health education in Buchanan County schools
- $1,500, Aurora Comet Center, upgraded fitness equipment
- $1,000, Heartland Acres Agribition Center, hand sanitizer stations
- $1,850, Buchanan County Health Center, temperature scanning kiosk
The Buchanan County Health Trust is a nonprofit organization exclusively for charitable, education, and scientific purposes which benefit or support the medical and health care for persons within Buchanan County. Since its foundation in 1989, the health trust has granted nearly $670,000 to nonprofit organizations within Buchanan County.
The next deadline to submit a grant request application is February 15. Applications may be found online at BuchananHealthTrust.com. For more information about the Buchanan County Health Trust, please contact 319-332-0905.