INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Health Trust is accepting grant applications for immediate review now through August 15 for COVID-19-related expenses. Buchanan County non-profit organizations in need of funding for health-related supplies, equipment, and/or education specifically due to COVID-19 may submit grant requests by visiting buchananhealthtrust.com/donation-request.
Founded in 1989, the Buchanan County Health Trust is a non-profit organization that provides funding for fellow organizations within Buchanan County in need of funding for medical and healthcare-related equipment, education, and/or training. Since its foundation, the Buchanan County Health Trust has awarded over $680,000 in grant funding within Buchanan County. For more information, please visit buchananhealthtrust.com or call 319-332-0905.