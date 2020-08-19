INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Health Trust is pleased to award $19,000 in grant funding to the following area organizations to fulfill their requests for COVID-19 related expenses and equipment:
- $5,000 to St. Athanasius School for see-through barriers, face shields, and drinking fountains with bottle filters
- $4,000 to Little Island Daycare for hand sanitizer stations, drinking fountains with bottle filters, thermometers, mask and face shields, and cleaning supplies
- $4,824 to St. John School for masks, face shields, automatic hand sanitizer dispensers, thermometers, and antibacterial wipes
- $2,208 to the Jesup School District for Plexiglas safety shields/barriers
- $2,985 to Kidsville Early Learning Center for masks and face shields, Plexiglas dividers, Plexiglas barrier for the front desk, cleaner, touchless faucets, and air purifiers
The Buchanan County Health Trust is a nonprofit organization exclusively for charitable, education, and scientific purposes which benefit or support the medical and health care for persons within Buchanan County. Since its foundation in 1989, the Health Trust has granted nearly $690,000 to nonprofit organizations within Buchanan County.
Next Application Deadline
The next deadline to submit a grant request application is February 15. Applications may be found online at BuchananHealthTrust.com. For more information about the Buchanan County Health Trust, please contact 319-332-0905.