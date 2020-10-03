BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) is partnering with two Buchanan County manufacturers to provide COVID-19 friendly-tours open to the public.
Tours of local manufacturers help promote manufacturing and provide the opportunity for community members to see how manufacturing works right here in Buchanan County. Geater Machining and Manufacturing and QC Plastics are providing two in-person tours of their facilities.
Geater Machining and Manufacturing is the largest manufacturer in Buchanan County. Established in 1962, Geater serves the aerospace, electronics, and high-tech industries. Geater has branched out to include a student outreach program to help educate students throughout Buchanan County about manufacturing and the possibilities that are available in advanced manufacturing.
Tours will be held at Geater on Wednesday, October 14, at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday, October 28, and 4 p.m. To sign up for tours, go to www.growbuchanan.com/tours-2/.
QC Plastics opened in 1972 with the goal of providing both a superior customer experience and creating quality products. Since 2016, new owners David and Samantha Hardy have continued that commitment. QC Plastics did an amazing job of “pivoting” when COVID-19 hit by producing face shields and other items, along with their regular products.
Tours will be held at QC Plastics on Wednesday, October 14, at 10 a.m. and Wednesday, October 28, at 3 p.m. To sign up for tours, go to www.growbuchanan.com/tours-2/.
Tours are limited in numbers, so sign up soon at www.growbuchanan.com/tours-2/ to attend tours. All tours will follow social distancing guidelines and masks will be required. Both locations also require closed-toed shoes. Geater also requires a license to tour.
If you have questions or seek any additional information, contact BCEDC Executive Director Lisa Kremer at director@growbuchanan.com or call 319-334-7497.