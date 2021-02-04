Weather Alert

...Snow, Blowing Snow and Flash Freeze... .Snow is falling across the area this afternoon. The cold front has just entered far eastern Iowa. Strong winds and falling temperatures behind the front will cause any wet roads to quickly freeze. As the front moves east, this same impact will occur with it, reaching the Mississippi River around 2 PM, and central Illinois by mid to late afternoon. Snow is expected to fall for several hours and become heavy at times, with several inches expected to fall. Winds behind the front will increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph during the afternoon and evening. Short lived white out conditions have been reported along and just after the back end of the snow band in central Iowa. This threat will continue as the front moves into the area. Drifting snow will be a problem through Friday morning. Wind chills will drop to 5 below to 15 below zero late Thursday night along and north of I80, and will be very dangerous to anyone stranded out in the storm. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibility may drop to as low as one- quarter mile at times. Flash freeze occurring on travel surfaces by late afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From 9 AM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on potentially very low visibility due to snow and blowing snow with white out conditions possible in open areas this afternoon. Any wet roadways will freeze quickly, with snow and ice covered roads also contributing to the hazardous travel conditions. These hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&