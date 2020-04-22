NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Tuesday, April 14
7:00 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daryl Lee Cole, 45, of Stanley on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for two counts of failure to comply with Sex Offender Registry (a Class D felony). Cole was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
4:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested Joseph James Meek, 41, of Independence on an active arrest warrant out of Black Hawk County for original charges of third degree harassment (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 block of 16th Avenue NW in Independence. Meek was later turned over to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. The Independence Police Department assisted in this arrest.
Wednesday, April 15
3:55 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Washburn Avenue (Hwy 187) and 135th Street south of Lamont. According to the investigation, a 2010 Freightliner tractor/trailer operated by Steven Uhlenkamp of Edgewood was southbound on Washburn Avenue and had slowed to wait for traffic to clear before turning eastbound on 135th Street. A 1989 Ford F150 operated by David Wickman of Lamont was also southbound on Washburn Avenue behind the Uhlenkamp vehicle and was unable to stop in time, colliding with the rear of the semi-trailer. No injuries were reported. Wickman was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Lamont Fire Department.
Thursday, April 16
9:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested Joseph James Meek, 41, of Independence. Meek was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Black Hawk County for original charges of first degree harassment (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 block of 16th Avenue NW in Independence. Meek was later turned over to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. The Independence Police Department assisted in this arrest.
Saturday, April 18
1:10 a.m.
Deputies arrested Robert Anthony Webster, 42, of Winthrop. Webster was charged with domestic abuse assault (a simple misdemeanor) and child endangerment (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 2800 block of 220th Street east of Winthrop.
2:40 p.m.
A 2010 Chevy Avalanche operated by Kevin Allen Krapfl, Jr., 29, of Manchester, allegedly struck a pedestrian at 5th Street and North Frederick Avenue in Oelwein and left the scene. Approximately two minutes later, an Iowa DNR conservation officer observed the suspect vehicle traveling east on 50th Street near the intersection of L Avenue in Fayette County, which is approximately four miles east of Oelwein.
The conservation officer attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver did not stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued through Fayette and Buchanan counties until coming to an end at the intersection of Buchanan-Delaware Avenue and 150th Street south of Lamont when the vehicle Krapfl was operating collided with a Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle that was also attempting to stop Krapfl.
After the collision, Krapfl attempted to flee the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended by the conservation officer. As a result of the crash, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputy, identified as Daniel Walter, was mechanically extricated from his patrol vehicle and flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where he was listed in serious condition.