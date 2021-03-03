NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, Feb. 14
9:50 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Charles Leon Martin, 57, of Independence on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation. Martin was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
9:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested James Henry Schwartz, 20, of Sparta, Wisconsin, on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Schwartz was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
12:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested Matthew Wade Stacey, 26, of Oelwein on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Stacey was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
8:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Zachary James Turner, 26, of Independence. Turner was charged with first offense failure to comply with Sex Offender Registry (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 800 block of 1st Street W in Independence.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
12:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jeremy Lee Elledge, 39, of Waterloo. Elledge was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Feb. 18
10:55 p.m.
Deputies arrested Curtis John Rawson, 26, of Walker on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Rawson was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Feb. 19
4:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Melissa Sue Newman, 35, of Oelwein on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Newman was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Feb. 20
1:50 a.m.
Deputies arrested Tyler Beau Andrew Nichols, 35, of Jesup on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Nichols was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Sunday, Feb. 21
4:35 a.m.
Deputies arrested Samantha Jo Brown, 22, of Independence. Brown was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a report of a vehicle in a creek bed near Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150) and Otterville Boulevard north of Independence.
Monday, Feb. 22
5:15 a.m.
Deputies arrested Shawn Todd Pitt, 25, of Cedar Falls. Pitt was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor), and was cited for failure to maintain control and operation without registration. This arrest was made following a report of a vehicle in the ditch in the 1000 block of 102nd Street east of Fairbank.