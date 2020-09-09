Sunday, Aug. 30
3:10 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Justin Reed Fields, 33, of Independence. Fields was charged with third or subsequent offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a Class D felony), driving while license suspended (d simple misdemeanor), and reckless driving (s simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 700 block of 220th Street west of Winthrop.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
9:45 a.m.
Deputies arrested Clementine Jane Stuckey, 46, of Rowley. Stuckey was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for malicious prosecution (a serious misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
5:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Tyler Lee Jones, 27, of Hazleton. Jones was charged with two counts of child endangerment (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 200 block of W Benton Street in Hazleton.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
2:25 p.m.
Deputies arrested Justin Reed Fields, 33, of Independence. Fields was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Sept. 3
7:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Michael Louis Weber, 70, of Jesup. Weber was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1300 block of 270th Street.
8:50 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2500 block of Brandon Diagonal Boulevard. According to the investigation, a 2006 Saturn Ion operated by Brezlyn Grote of Brandon was traveling southbound on Brandon Diagonal Boulevard when Grote lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the west ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its top. Grote sustained minor injuries in the accident but did not require medical treatment. She was subsequently cited for failure to maintain control. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
Friday, Sept. 4
4:00 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Hazleton. According to the investigation, a 2017 Honda Accord operated by Andrew Hawkins of Independence was traveling southbound on Jackson Avenue when Hawkins observed smoke and flames beginning to exit the trunk area of the vehicle. Hawkins was able to stop the vehicle along the shoulder of the road and exit before the fire engulfed the rear portion of the car. No injuries were reported. At this time, it is believed that the fire was started by a jump pack that was in the truck of the car under some clothing. The vehicle was considered a total loss. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Hazleton Fire Department.