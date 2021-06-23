NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Monday, June 7
8:15 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brennen Lee Cox, 32, of Winthrop. Cox was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, June 8
1:55 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jalisa Renee Williams, 29, of Cedar Rapids. Williams was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
12:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Amber Rose Rogalla, 37, of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. Rogalla was arrested on active warrants out of Buchanan County for second degree burglary (a Class C felony) and second degree theft (a Class D felony) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, June 11
5:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Harry James Meek Jr, 44, of Hazleton. Meek was charged with willful injury causing bodily injury (a Class D felony) and obstruction of emergency communications (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the area of 120th Street and Butler Avenue.
Sunday, June 13
3:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Robert Earl Bradford, 58, of Waterloo. Bradford was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (an aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license revoked (a serious misdemeanor), and operation without ignition interlock device (a simple misdemeanor). Bradford was also cited for open container. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 263 mile marker on Highway 20.
Thursday, June 17
3:25 a.m.
Deputies arrested Donald Burdette Johll, 55, of Waterloo. Johll was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.