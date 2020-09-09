INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Supervisors have set a public hearing for September 14 to discuss a proposed FY21 budget amendment. The amendment of $4,182,657 increases the FY21 budget to $7,231,144. Three significant changes to the budget include acquiring and utilizing a COVID-19 grant and an equipment upgrade.
Buchanan County Public Health was able to secure a grant in the amount of $643,981 to help with expenditures in dealing with the coronavirus. The auditor’s office acts as the fiscal agent to track and disburse the funds. So far, $548,857 in expenditures have been identified.
As communication technology has changed, Buchanan County Emergency Management and the 911 Service Board have been planning an upgrade for some time – long before the coronavirus struck. In January of this year, the supervisors approved issuing bonds in the amount of $3,255,000 to pay for an upgrade to E911 radio equipment. There will be four series of bonds (i.e., 2020, 2021, 20222, and 2023) with a maturity of four years each (i.e., 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027, respectively). County Auditor Cindy Gosse stated the amendment comes now as the project started in FY20, but the expenditures were not known until after the end of the fiscal year.
The E911 system handles emergency services for the following public entities: Aurora , Brandon, Buchanan County, Coggon, Fairbank, Hazleton, Independence, Jesup, Lamont, La Porte City, Manchester, Quasqueton, Rowley, Stanley, Strawberry Point, Troy Mills, Walker, and Winthrop. In addition, private entity ambulance/paramedic services are eligible for non-voting membership on the board.
To a lesser degree, but still significant, was a $6,280 change to pay INRCOG for work on the environmental zoning ordinance.
Other Recent Supervisor Business
August 24 meeting
- The supervisors met with John Evers to discuss a “property appraisal variance” report. They approved a motion to accept the appraisal changes and increase the deductibles on property insurance to $1,000 effective with the 2021 renewal.
- Two executive sessions were held. The first was to meet with Renee VonBokern regarding union negotiation strategies. The second was to discus confidential records. After meeting for 10 minutes, they approved a “waiver of penalty for Focus Health due to the continuity of care; any other treatment not related to the original diagnosis will be subject to the Focus Health penalty.”
August 31 meeting
- Buchanan County Engineer Brian Keierleber discussed bridge projects. He presented information about a stimulus grant opportunity stemming from coronavirus issues. The program BUILD (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) was developed under the U.S. Department of Transportation (US DOT).
“BUILD grants will upgrade infrastructure across America, making our transportation systems safer and more efficient,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao in a statement about the $1 billion program.
The US DOT also states they intend to award 50 percent of BUILD Transportation grant funding to projects located in rural areas, which have historically been neglected.
The supervisors authorized Keierleber to apply for a BUILD grant.
- A minor plat request submitted by the Grant C. Chamberlain Estate for property located near the corner of Carter Avenue and 220th Street was approved. The 2.32 acres will be split into two lots.
— A tax abatement for the City of Independence in the amount of $3,879 was approved for a recently acquired property at 216 6th Avenue NW.
- A renewal agreement with Brecke Mechanical Contractors for preventative maintenance of the air conditioning in the correctional facility was approved.
At the end of the August 31 meeting, the Supervisors and Deputy Auditor Kris Wilgenbusch toured Fontana Park to discuss the master plan for improvements. No official action was taken.
The next supervisors’ meeting will be at 9 a.m. on Monday, September 14, in their chambers. Wearing a mask is required in the courthouse due to COVID-19 guidelines.