Unemployment rates in Buchanan County continue to drop in a significant way. While Buchanan County is nowhere near where it was a year ago (June 2019, 2.4 percent), it is encouraging considering what the country and state has gone through over the last few months.
Last month, the Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) reported a slow drop in Buchanan County from 9.1 percent in April to 8.3 percent in May, not even a full percentage point. But, from May to June, there was a 2 percent decrease from 8.3 percent in May to 6.3 percent in June, providing a very positive direction for the county.
Buchanan County’s rate of 6.3 percent is significantly lower than the state unemployment rate of 7.9 percent. The national rate also dropped more than 2 percent but remains at 11.1 percent overall. As the country and Iowa continue to rebound from the effects of COVID-19, we will hopefully continue to see a drop in unemployment numbers next month and beyond.
Source: Iowa Workforce Development