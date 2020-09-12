According to Iowa Workforce Development, unemployment rates in Buchanan County continue to fall. The most current rates available in Iowa are for July. The July unemployment rate was 5.5 percent, compared to June’s 6.3 percent.
The state unemployment rate is a full percentage higher than Buchanan County at 6.5 percent, while the national unemployment rate in July was still in double digits at 10.2 percent.
While Buchanan County is nowhere near where it was a year ago – in July 2019, unemployment was at 2.6 percent – the continued decline is encouraging. The 5.5 percent is down from a high of 9.1 percent in April.