BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Tourism (BCT) continues to roll out new and exciting material to highlight Buchanan County and the tremendous amount of things to do and see.
BCT’s most recent accomplishment is their new visitor guide. Just over a year ago, BCT kicked things off with a new logo, followed up by a website, www.travelbuchanan.com, which is full of events, attractions, and how to connect with what is happening in Buchanan County. Now BCT has developed an all-new visitor guide that is great to look at, easy to use, and full of anything a visitor would want to know about Buchanan County.
The BCT Visitor Guide is separated into four sections, coordinating with the new logo’s themes and colors. The visitor guide also includes a highlight of Buchanan County communities, a map in the middle, and a things-to-know section at the end. History and Heritage is the starting section of the visitor guide. Buchanan County is filled with great museums as well as interesting sights to see. From Cedar Rock to the Freedom Rock, the history buff will not lack for things to do.
The second section covers Land and Water Trails located all around the county. The Wapsipinicon River is a great natural resource and provides many opportunities for recreation and enjoyment. Couple this with the many walking trails and biking opportunities (including the Cedar Valley Nature Trail), and a visitor can put many miles under their feet in Buchanan County.
The guide’s Events and Entertainment section is the third section, and it is extensive! There is an exciting festival in every community, and the county fair continues to add activities and events. These festivals and events happen year-round and should not be missed!
The fourth section is Parks and Outdoor Recreation. A few of the county’s great recreational areas are highlighted in this section. There are so many of these areas available it could fill its own guide. That is why you can find the complete list at www.travelbuchanan.com. For those who want to make a staycation out of their visit to these outdoor beauties, a list of camping and cabin locations and how to book them is included in this section.
Finally, if you want to know where to shop, eat, drink, and stay, among many other activities, you can find an extensive list of things to know at the back of the guide.
You can find a link to the guide at www.travelbuchanan.com or at www.growbuchanan.com/quality-living/tourism/. To pick up a visitor guide, go to the Buchanan County Economic Development office at 112 First Street in Independence, or email buchcotour@indytel.com, call 319-334-3439, or message Buchanan County Tourism on Facebook!