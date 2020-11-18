INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — The Buchanan County Fair Association has made the decision to postpone its Building a Fair Future campaign kickoff, originally scheduled for Thursday, November 19. This decision was made in response to recent guidelines provided by the governor’s office for public events due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep the Buchanan County community safe and healthy.
The kickoff rescheduled for Wednesday, January 13, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. The evening will be an open-house style event, and the public is welcome to attend. A short program will be held at 5:30 p.m., and light snacks will be available.
To view the campaign video and for more information, visit http://www.buchanancountyfair.org/building-a-fair-future/.
Questions about the open house may be directed to Molly Zmduka at manager@buchanancountyfair.org or 319-327-1789.