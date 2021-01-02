INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Fair Association has set a new date for the Building a Fair Future campaign kickoff.
After the COVID19 pandemic shut down large gatherings in November, the Association has selected Wednesday, January 20 as the new date to invite the public to an open house to learn more about a $1.5 million project to build a new 4-H Building and Events Center.
The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in the current 4-H Building. There will be a short program at 5:30 p.m. and light snacks will be available.
“We are so excited to show the public what we have accomplished so far with the Building a Fair Future campaign. We have lots of great information to share,” said Molly Zmudka Dennie, fair manager for the Buchanan County Fair Association.
The new 4-H Building and Events Center will offer a large gathering space, certified kitchen, conference room, bar area, and demonstration garden. The building will also be home to the Buchanan County ISU Extension & Outreach offices and Buchanan County Fair office.
“This building will have an impact on the entire community, but especially anyone who is involved with 4-H. The youth are going to benefit for years to come,” shared Nick Dennie, current board president of the Buchanan County Fair Association.
Everyone from the community is welcome to attend and learn more about the current status and future plans for the Events Center. RSVPs are not necessary.
To view a campaign video and for more information, visit http://www.buchanancountyfair.org/building-a-fair-future/.
Questions about the open-house can be directed to Molly Dennie at manager@buchanancountyfair.org or 319-327-1789.