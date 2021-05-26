INDEPENDENCE – The 2021 project for the Building Trades class at Independence Junior/Senior High School had to make some serious adjustments this past school year.
“Because of all of the aftereffects of things shutting down for COVID, exports from Canada being tariffed so high during the Trump Administration, new house construction booming, remodeling booming, along with an already low supply, the price of lumber skyrocketed,” said longtime Building Trades Instructor Trish O’Loughlin.
Although a sponsor was lined up early to build another tiny house this year, he decided not to go through with it by the time school started because of the costs.
“I completely understood,” said O’Loughlin. “From just July until September, the price of lumber almost doubled. I had quite a few other interested people who wanted things built that would fit into our curriculum, but they all changed their minds when they found out current costs.”
O’Loughlin credits Superintendent Russ Reiter for allowing the class to continue with a smaller project.
“Since we purchased all of the lumber last fall, the project was now a bargain as prices continued to soar,” she said. “Now, the availability of things like siding, shingles, and OSB board is hard to even get.
“I am grateful that our superintendent allowed us the opportunity to build. Even though the shed wasn’t an ideal project for us (no interior work at all), at least the students got to learn to frame walls, install exterior windows and doors, shingle, make their own trusses and sides. Many skills can still be taught with a smaller project.”
The Building Trades class typically receives six college credits from Hawkeye Community College but this year, the students only received two.
“With the hybrid schedule and the lack of interior work, we just couldn’t satisfy their curriculum or lab hours for the additional four credits,” said O’Loughlin.
Now that the storage shed is complete, the school is ready to sell it.
“It is a quality-built, 8 x 12 shed with full 8-foot walls studded 16 inches on center with a gable roof and low-maintenance vinyl siding,” said O’Loughlin. “It includes one window, and a 5-foot wide x 6-foot tall roll-up door. Since the price of lumber has continued to climb since last September, it is now a bargain!”
The total cost to build the shed was $4,000, which is more than $400 below the original estimate.
O’Loughlin fears next year’s class project may be in jeopardy.
“I am on the lookout for new construction projects that will tie into our curriculum,” she said.
“We will have to wait and see how prices and supply go throughout the summer.”
Contact the school for more information on purchasing the storage shed or to suggest projects for the next Building Trades class.