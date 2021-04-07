The Independence Bulletin Journal is seeking to publish “senior spotlights” for 2021 graduating high school students in the area. To participate, class of 2021 members and their families are invited to send answers to the questions below, as well as a senior photo, to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Please include a phone number at which you may be reached. If you have any questions, please call 319-334-2557 and ask for Traci Kullmer, county editor.
Graduating Senior Questionnaire
- What’s your first/last name?
- From what high school will you graduate?
- What’s your favorite high school memory?
- What was your favorite high school activity, and why?
- What are your plans after high school?
- List your high school honors.
- List your high school activities.
- Anything else you’d like to share?