AURORA – With the days getting warmer and people looking for outdoor activities, Black Earth Landscape is building up inventory and gearing workshops toward spring planting.
Owner Christina Pillard has been landscaping for 24 years. She started Black Earth Landscape about six years ago, and moved her business to its current location, the former St Paul Lutheran Church (then antique store), about a year and half ago.
Black Earth Landscape has been providing service throughout the area to homes and businesses – from simple potted plants to patios with pavers to working with local developers. With the move to the old church, Pillard will also have room for a garden center filled with house and garden décor displayed on a variety of repurposed items (e.g., old ladders, cabinets, and even a counter from a Lamont grocery store).
“I think it’s fun to repurpose things with local history,” said Pillard.
Many of the sculpture objects are from local artisans, including Ryan Halbur of Iowa Creations, Sara Sheets, and Melanie Jacobs of A Cut Above Metal Works. Jacobs serves as the manager of the garden center.
“My favorite thing[s] right now are the garden stakes – Pink Petunia, Hillbilly Blue, and Green Gilly,” said Jacobs.
Outside the garden center, several maples are already planted. Furthermore, plans call for two greenhouses.
Jacobs is also producing the “Green Thumb Thursday” Newsletter. It is filled gardening news, tips, fun facts, and Black Earth Landscape events.
While able, they are hosting a variety of COVID-19 -compliant workshops for kids and adults. They have led the making of seed balls, featured chalkboard drawing, and discussed succulents. In the coming days, they will be receiving all sorts of trees, shrubs, perennials, annuals, fruit plants, and veggies, followed by roses and hydrangeas in May.
Black Earth Landscape is located at 109 Prospect Street in Aurora. They are on Facebook at Black Earth Landscape and are developing a website. Contact them at blackearthlandscape@gmail.com or 319-634-3025.