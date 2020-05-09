INDEPENDENCE – With the easing of coronavirus restrictions, businesses are experimenting with opening their doors to customers.
- S&K Collectibles and Laree’s are reminding shoppers that Mother’s Day is tomorrow, May 10. They have limited hours, but a wide selection of gift ideas. S&K is able to offer UPS service on weekdays again. Their dry cleaning service, however, is still closed.
- Adams Family Furniture is accepting customer appointments by phone (319-334-6393). They will make deliveries, but only up to the house or garage door. They are not yet ready to go inside.
“We want to do business safely,” said Bret Adams. “
- Eschens Clothing is open with full hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday). Owner Dan Eschen says he is ready for formal events (e.g., weddings, proms) to begin again. He also has his spring and summer clothing in stock.
“Everything is on sale,” he said.
- Most local restaurants are sticking with “to-go” orders, but are also taking orders for Mother’s Day meals. Unfortunately, Los Jinetes Mexican Restaurant announced they closed their doors at the end of April.
These are just a few examples. Call any of our local businesses or follow them on Facebook for up-to-date details.