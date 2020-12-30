(Originally published on February 1. Edited for space.)
INDEPENDENCE – Estimated at 180, Mayor Pete’s campaign stop in Independence drew the largest crowd of all local political gatherings this election cycle.
Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and now Democrat candidate for president, held a town hall at Heartland Acres Event Center on Thursday afternoon.
Like other candidates, Buttigieg thanked Iowans for taking the campaigns seriously and to be informed on how candidates stand on the issues. Two of the first issues he spoke about were evolving technologies and climate change.
He specifically listed having “100-year floods” every year and not only working for better cybersecurity, but also “global health security” in reference to the current coronavirus spreading from China.
Other topics of concern for Buttigieg include:
- International Relations. “Learning the lessons of the war in Iraq,” he said, ”but to make sure we don’t get sucked into a war with Iran.” He also felt that leading the world in studying and working to solve climate change issues would rebuild the nation’s status on the world stage.
- Education and Gun Violence. “Kids are compelled to take active shooter training.”
- Immigration. He believes there should be no for-profit detention centers for children. Putting legal immigrants into the workforce is a way to grow America’s economy.
- Navy SEAL Pardon. In answering a question about President Trump recently pardoning a Navy SEAL for war crimes, Buttigieg said, as a veteran himself, he felt it was wrong to go against the Uniform Code of Military Justice. “It tarnished the uniform,” he said. “It will make it that much harder [to serve overseas] and it puts lives at risk.”
- Healthcare. A crowd member asked about using crowdfunding (i.e., Go Fund Me) to pay for health care bills. Buttigieg said that while it reflects well on a community to support someone, he felt that his health care plan would be available to all who want it and be affordable. He wants to look at costs and be able to negotiate prices with drug manufacturers.
He ended by asking everyone to caucus for him February 3.