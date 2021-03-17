At the regular meeting on February 22, 2021, the Byron Vikings 4-H Club, in coordination with the family of Kaylyn Conklin and in honor of her second birthday, created 10 tie blankets to give to pediatric patients at the UIHC Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Members spread out fabric in different rooms of First united Methodist Church. They cut strips of pre-measured fleece fabric and tied the strips together. The blankets are to give comfort and support to children in the hospital.
The Byron Vikings 4-H Club meets monthly, and places an emphasis on community service. To learn more about joining 4-H, contact the Buchanan County Extension Office at 319-334-7161 or go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan/.